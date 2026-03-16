Amtrak completes accessibility renovations at two South Carolina stations

Amtrak has completed accessibility renovations at the Camden Station (CAM) and the Denmark Railway Depot (DNK) in South Carolina, which are each served twice daily by Amtrak’s Floridian route.

“Ensuring our stations are accessible to every customer remains a top priority, and we’re actively advancing that goal through renovation, repair and upgrade projects here in South Carolina and across our National Network,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility Dr. David Handera. “The station stop is a critical link in the overall rail travel journey, and our aim is for every station to offer a welcoming and positive experience for all customers.”

The CAM $3.5 million investment project includes:

A new 600-foot concrete boarding platform, built eight inches above top of rail, for improved accessibility for passengers with disabilities and families with small children.

Accessible paths of travel to and from the station building.

Sloped accessible walkways and safety barriers.

Energy efficient LED lighting providing full platform illumination.

Detectable warning surfaces and new signage.

The DNK $2.3 million construction investment project includes:

A new 280-foot concrete boarding platform, built eight inches above top of rail, for improved accessibility for passengers with disabilities and families with small children.

Accessible routes between the platform and station building.

Sloped accessible walkways and safety barriers.

Full coverage LED platform lighting.

Detectable warning surfaces and updated signage.

According to Amtrak, its ADA Stations Program is currently advancing 134 station designs and 66 station construction projects as part of its ongoing commitment to providing accessibility by working toward 100% ADA compliance completion at Amtrak-responsible station components by 2029 using funds provided by Congress through the Federal Railroad Administration.

Amtrak says 19 stations across its network were brought into compliance with the ADA from Sept. 30, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2025, and another 50 stations are targeted for completion in the next year at a forecasted investment of $311 million.