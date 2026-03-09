San Diego MTS completes SKYLine transit-oriented affordable housing community at Rancho Bernardo Transit Station

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), in partnership with Affirmed Housing, has completed SkyLINE, a seven-story, mixed-use, transit-oriented affordable housing community at the Rancho Bernardo Transit Station. The development will deliver 100 affordable apartment homes and new amenities for transit riders, transforming an underutilized park-and-ride site into a community centered on housing and mobility.

“Completing SkyLINE is a significant achievement for our region and demonstrates how housing and transit investments can work hand in hand to strengthen communities,” said San Diego MTS Board Member and San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. “This development delivers high-quality affordable homes in a high-opportunity area and reinforces the value of building vibrant, transit-oriented communities.”

According to San Diego MTS, residents living in SkyLINE will be individuals and families earning between 30 and 55% of the area median income (AMI), including one unit for an onsite property manager. The project includes one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, as well as shared amenities, such as laundry rooms, a community room with a learning center, furnished outdoor space for resident gatherings and a tot-lot play area.

“SkyLINE reflects our commitment to addressing the region’s housing needs while strengthening access to public transportation,” said Affirmed Housing President Jimmy Silverwood. “By building affordable housing next to high-quality transit, we are creating opportunities for residents to connect more easily to jobs, schools and other essential services.”

SkyLINE is located adjacent to the Rancho Bernardo Transit Station, placing residents within walking distance of public transportation and near grocery stores, healthcare services, pharmacies and the Rancho Bernardo Library. The transit station is served by high-frequency bus routes traveling from downtown San Diego to North County and include Rapid and Rapid Express routes.

“SkyLINE is the remarkable transformation of a former transit parking lot into 100 new sustainable affordable housing units for working families and represents the impact that public-private partnerships can make,” said Bank of America San Diego Market Executive Pamela Gabriel. “Bank of America was proud to provide construction, tax credit and solar credit financing with our longtime partner Affirmed Housing to help make SkyLINE possible with city, county and state partners.”

SkyLINE will include approximately 14,000 square feet of commercial space, which will serve as Affirmed Housing’s corporate offices and generate rental revenue for San Diego MTS. The development is part of a 99-year ground lease between Affirmed Housing and San Diego MTS, allowing the transit agency to activate underutilized land while maintaining long-term transit operations.

As part of the project, Affirmed Housing worked closely with San Diego MTS to meet current and future parking needs for transit riders. The building’s parking structure includes 84 dedicated parking spaces for San Diego MTS patrons, in addition to 76 resident parking spaces.

The Rancho Bernardo community is part of a larger effort by San Diego MTS to redevelop top-tier park-and-ride lots and transit station locations into transit-oriented housing developments.

A full inventory of development properties can be accessed on the San Diego MTS Real Estate website.