ICF to lead environmental reviews for Diridon Station Redevelopment Project

ICF has been awarded a $21 million contract to lead environmental reviews for the Diridon Station Redevelopment Project in San Jose, Calif. The contract has a term of three years, with up to two additional option years.

The Diridon Station, a key local transit hub, will be expanded and redesigned to address Northern California's future transit needs. ICF will deliver environmental services to the project, including project management, technical studies, data modeling and analysis, environmental reviews and community and stakeholder engagement, which will help ensure the project meets state and federal requirements, avoids delays and is responsive to citizen needs.

The Diridon Station Redevelopment Project is being advanced by a partnership of five agencies:

Caltrain The city of San Jose The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority The California High-Speed Rail Authority The Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

Caltrain led the procurement on behalf of the partners.

"The Diridon Station Redevelopment Project reflects challenges many state and local governments face—bringing needed infrastructure improvements to life while meeting environmental and community commitments," said ICF Senior Vice President for Energy, Environment and Infrastructure Kyle Wiggins. "We're excited to work alongside California's agencies to provide the analysis and engagement needed to move their efforts forward responsibly and transparently."