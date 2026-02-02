KY: Renovated transit center in downtown Lexington is now open. Here’s what’s new

After nearly 10 months of construction, Lextran riders can now board the bus at the newly renovated downtown transit center.

Lextran reopened the downtown facility, located on Vine Street, to riders midday on Jan. 27. The facility has gotten a major facelift, with new paint and brighter lighting along the exterior. Indoor seating has been greatly expanded for riders to wait for the bus, and customer services have been moved into a new interior space.

Previously, riders stood outside and spoke with service employees through a window where engines from nearby buses could easily drown out any dialogue.

Lextran employees also get an enhanced break room and additional restrooms for times between bus departures.

“This project has always been about building something better for our employees and the people who rely on public transit every day, and we’re proud of what’s been accomplished,” Lextran general manager Fred Combs said.

Riders will also have access to digital kiosks showing real-time information on when buses will arrive. Most Lextran routes meet at the downtown facility, so riders traveling across town often have to connect to two or more routes via the transit center to make it to their destination.

An indoor space for future retail sales of snacks and drinks is also new, although no sales are occurring in the space just yet.

Since April 2025, riders have had to wait for buses street-side along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and High Street, where minimal shade or covering existed to protect riders from the summer sun or cold winters.

“The patience and flexibility that our staff and riders have shown during construction has us excited to open the doors and welcome folks into their new space,” Combs said.

Lextran passengers can learn more about the new transit center upgrades on the agency’s website.

