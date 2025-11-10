WI: New accessibility upgrades added to Columbus Amtrak station

Amtrak has finished accessibility upgrades at its stations in Columbus and Tomah that were ordered as part of a settlement between the company and the U.S. Department of Justice following complaints that Amtrak was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ADA had given Amtrak 20 years from the law’s 1990 enactment to make its stations accessible, requiring Amtrak to comply by July 26, 2010. Under the December 2020 agreement, Amtrak said it would fix its inaccessible stations and pay $2.25 million to victims who had been hurt by Amtrak's noncompliance.

Columbus Mayor Joe Hammer, left, Julie Hornbacher and Amtrak Government and Community Affairs Manager Martin Sandoval II talk outside of the Amtrak station in Columbus. Amtrak officials were in town for a celebration of the train depot's accessibility improvements, including new platforms and ramps.

Columbus is one of 19 stations that were brought into compliance in the 12 months ending Sept. 30.

Columbus' platforms previously did not meet ADA standards, which are specific in their length, their height above the rails, and how they are painted and marked with a detectable edge, Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said.

Columbus' station now has two new, 350-foot-long concrete platforms that make it safer to get on and off the train, accessible paths of travel to and from the station building from the parking area, and designated parking area with handicap stalls. There are also sloped accessible walkways, railings, energy-efficient LED light fixtures, detectable warning systems throughout the station.

The project cost $6.3 million, according to Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility David Handera, who joined Columbus officials at a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, during which he affirmed the company's commitment to improving.

“We want to make our stations compliant,” Handera said. “We want to remove barriers and that is what we’ve done here.”

“It’s just a fully accessible station, and it ties back to what our commitment is,” he said.

Since 2011, Amtrak has invested more than $1 billion in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at stations across the national, according to a statement made by Columbus officials. These Amtrak projects receive specific Congressional funding directed by the Federal Railroad Administration.

Fifty stations are targeted for completion in the next year, at an estimated cost of $310 million. The goal is to provide accessibility at 100% of stations by 2029.

“We are fortunate to have rail service though Columbus,” Mayor Joe Hammer said. “It brings in a lot of passengers with the Empire Builders and now the Amtrak’s Borealis. It brings a huge number of people into Columbus."

The Columbus station sits three blocks northeast of downtown and it was built in 1906 by the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway, which is now the CPKC Railway.

“The investment is being made into the ( Columbus) station, into Wisconsin,” Handera said. “Our contractors look for local vendors. We want to bring that back to the community.”

“Train stations are our front door,” he said. “This is a fantastic front door.”

