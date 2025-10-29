BART, SEPTA complete rail station accessibility projects

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) have made rail station improvements focused on increasing access for people walking, biking and using elevators to enter the stations.

BART upgrades North Berkeley Station

BART has upgraded North Berkeley Station, making it easier for people to walk and bike to the station. BART notes the work also sets the stage for the future transit-oriented development (TOD) project at North Berkeley, which will bring hundreds of affordable homes to the community.

"As mayor of Berkeley, I was a staunch supporter of projects like these North Berkeley bicycle and pedestrian access improvements that allow people to access BART safely utilizing active transportation modes,” said District 7 Sen. Jesse Arreguin (D-CA). “As senator, I am proud that the state supports sustainable transportation projects, in this case with $3.4 million from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program.”

Key upgrades at North Berkeley BART Station include:

The widening of the Ohlone Greenway between the Acton Street/Virginia Street intersection and Virginia Gardens.

A new speed table and raised crosswalk in front of the station entrance.

New two-way cycle tracks along the BART access roads.

New bike lockers for larger cargo bikes.

Installation of an ADA-compliant ramp linking Sacramento Street to the station elevator.

Public space enhancements, including new bollards, storm water management features, landscaping and pedestrian-scale lighting.

“I’m thrilled to see the completion of the North Berkeley Bicycle and Pedestrian Access Project,” said BART Board Director Barnali Ghosh. “These improvements make it safer and easier for people to walk, bike and connect to BART. Delivering these community benefits years before the first North Berkeley TOD building opens reflects BART’s strong and lasting commitment to North Berkeley.”

Berkeley Mayor Adena Ishii is excited for what the TOD project, which is set to begin construction in 2026, will bring to the area. The development team of the TOD project, North Berkeley Housing Partners, is advancing a plan that includes about 750 homes, roughly half affordable to residents with lower incomes. The plan also calls for new public open space over the underground BART tracks, a childcare center and about 6,500 feet in retail space.

“The North Berkeley access improvements are just the beginning,” Ishii said. “With more than 700 homes approved at North Berkeley BART and a similar number planned at Ashby, we’re showing that Berkeley can build more housing while making it easier for everyone to move safely and sustainably through our community.”