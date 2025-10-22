Government of Ontario to fund upgrades to Niagara Falls Train Station

The government of Ontario is funding C$1.46 million (US$1 million) to upgrade the Niagara Falls Train Station. The government of Ontario, federal government, Regional Municipality of Niagara and the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario, supported the first phase of upgrades with an investment of C$2.8 million (US$2 million).

“As an international gateway for visitors and important transit hub for local commuters, today’s unveiling marks a historic milestone for the Niagara Falls Train Station,” said Sam Oosterhoff, member of provincial government for Niagara West. “Our government will continue to protect Ontario with public transit investments that support economic growth and our growing population in Niagara.”

The government of Ontario notes the newly renovated station will enhance the customer experience, improve connectivity and prepare the region for future growth in ridership. Upgrades at the station, which serves as a transit hub for GO Transit, VIA Rail Canada and WEGO riders, include a redesigned interior space with modernized washrooms, updated waiting area and digital transit displays, improved heritage conservation efforts, enhanced entry and exit configurations and the creation of driver amenities, tourism kiosks and potential tenant space for organizations like the Niagara Parks Commission.

“The newly renovated Niagara Falls Train Station will connect people to good-paying jobs, housing and the region’s world-class attractions, growing our economy in the face of economic uncertainty,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria.

According to Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, the new station will allow more people in the region to use public transit.

“This historic landmark will be transformed into a modern gateway to the connected, vibrant community of Niagara Falls,” Diodati said. “We see this station as a future hub of activity with the revitalization making it more welcoming and accessible to the more than one million people per year who will use it.”