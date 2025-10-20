Amtrak completes accessibility upgrades at five North Dakota stations 

Amtrak has made $30 million in accessibility upgrades to five North Dakota stations. The Amtrak Empire Builder stops twice daily at stations on this route between Seattle or Portland and Chicago.

“Making stations accessible to all customers is a priority we’re actively pursuing with construction, renovation, repair and upgrade projects at stations across our National Network,” said Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility David Handera. “We want all of our stations to provide a welcoming environment for every passenger.”

Amtrak says it has invested more than $1 billion since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 144 stations across the national network to ensure a safe, efficient and comfortable travel experience. In compliance with the ADA, Amtrak notes 17 stations have been renovated in total this year and another 50 stations are targeted for completion in 2026 at a forecasted investment of $311 million.

According to Amtrak, the program is advancing 144 station designs and 68 station construction projects as part of its commitment to providing accessibility at 100% of stations by 2029.

The stations that were renovated include:

Devils Lake (DVL): $4.5 million

DVL was built in 1907 by the Great Northern Railway (GN). Amtrak says the new 300-foot concrete boarding platform with brick finish provides accessible paths of travel to and from the station building. The platform is equipped with a snowmelt system to enhance safety and accessibility, with sloped walkways and safety barriers, energy efficient LED light fixtures that provide full coverage lighting at the platform, detectable warning systems and new signage.

Fargo: $4.5 million

Amtrak uses the former express building next to the station, erected by GN in 1906, two blocks east of downtown. According to Amtrak, a 645-foot concrete boarding platform and accessible paths of travel to and from the station are in place, with a designated parking area. The construction of sloped accessible walkways, railings, egress gates, energy efficient LED light fixtures, detectable warning systems and new signage is complete. The interior of the station has also been refreshed.

Rugby (RUG): $10.4 million

GN built the RUG station in 1907. According to Amtrak, the new 750-foot concrete boarding platform with brick finish is equipped with a snowmelt system to enhance safety with accessible paths of travel to and from the station building and new designated parking area. Sloped walkways and safety barriers, energy efficient LED light fixtures that provide full coverage lighting at the platform, detectable warning systems, and new signage have been completed. The interior of the station has also been refreshed.

Stanley (STN): $0.4 million

GN built the STN station depot in 1922. A new accessible path of travel to connect the station building and designated parking area was constructed. Detectable warning systems were repaired and replaced on the existing platform and additional platform and station signage was added. The interior of the station has also been refreshed.

Williston (WTN): $10 million

Opened by GN in 1910, the WTN station and platform are noted for their historic significance by the state. A new 700-foot concrete boarding platform with brick finish connects accessible paths of travel to and from the station building and new designated parking area. The platform is equipped with a snowmelt system to enhance safety. Sloped walkways, railings, egress, energy efficient LED light fixtures, detectable warning systems and new signage throughout will be complete next month.