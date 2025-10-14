CTA reopens Racine Blue Line main station house

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) reopened the Racine Blue Line main station house on Racine Avenue after being completely rebuilt to accommodate an elevator.

The original station was constructed in 1958. With the renovations that have been done over the years, the station now features accessible pathways to and from train platforms, bus stops and other major modal transfer points. The new and improved station project is part of Phase 1 of the Forest Park Branch Rebuild.

“Every aspect of this station—from the intention design of the space to the inclusion of the artwork-- now conveys ‘welcome’ to our riders,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “I want to extend an enthusiastic welcome back to our riders who rely on this station and welcome all the riders who were previously unable to access this station. This milestone is celebration of both transit as a physical space and experience and as opportunity to connection.”

Loomis Street renovation

On Oct. 13, CTA closed the Loomis Street auxiliary entrance for reconstruction. The station will be accessible via the newly reopened Racine Avenue station exclusively. The Loomis Street auxiliary entrance is expected to reopen in 2027. CTA says the cost of the station reconstruction was largely made possible by Rebuild Illinois funds.