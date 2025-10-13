NY: City chooses developer for LaSalle Metro station properties

A Long Island development firm has been picked to redevelop the LaSalle Metro Rail station and 11 acres of surrounding land, after initially proposing a $191 million transformation that could bring 465 mixed-income housing units to the west side of Main Street.

After three years of solicitation and review, the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority selected a development team led by the Albanese Organization, a Garden City, N.Y.-based developer and project manager that has mostly focused its efforts on New York City, New Jersey and Long Island, although it recently partnered with Syracuse on a major project there.

City officials have picked a downstate firm to spearhead a project to redevelop the LaSalle Metro Rail Station. The concept of transit-oriented development has taken on increased importance in the past decade throughout the country.

Albanese, which has never done a project in Western New York, is working with YMCA Buffalo Niagara, Clementine Gold Group, Mustard Seed Consulting, Go Buffalo Niagara and Wendel Companies, giving it extensive local engagement.

The Common Council will review the designated developer agreement on Oct. 14. The city, BURA and NFTA must finalize a formal developer agreement with Albanese.

“This project is a cornerstone of our city’s ongoing revitalization and a powerful example of how we can build more connected, equitable and sustainable neighborhoods,” said Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon, who is also chairman of BURA. “By transforming the LaSalle Station area into a vibrant hub of housing, retail and recreation, we’re not only investing in infrastructure – we’re investing in people, access and opportunity.”

Specifics are vague, but Albanese and its partners are proposing to construct a “vibrant community” at the site called LaSalle Crossing, with a mix of residential, community, retail, recreational and cultural uses. That’s according to a report to the NFTA board, which approved the project award at its meeting Sept. 25. Albanese proposed paying $9.69 million to NFTA to lease its properties.

City officials did not provide much detail in their own announcement Thursday. But according to the NFTA, the Albanese plan first entails demolition of the light-rail station, to be replaced by a six-story affordable housing building with 75 units that will also incorporate a new station lobby and entrance. It also calls for two more six-story residential buildings with affordable housing, as well as townhomes bordering Shoshone Park.

The proposal also calls for stores along Main Street with street parking. And it incorporates 75 dedicated park-and-ride parking spaces next to the station for NFTA Metro Rail users, as well as a new LaSalle Bicycle Hub adjacent to the station.

The plan also features a playground, park pavilion, transit plaza, patio, public art, landscaping and a “realigned” Rails to Trails path south of the station to connect to the intersection of Main and LaSalle Avenue.

“This project exemplifies what’s possible when the city, public agencies, community members and experienced partners come together around a shared vision,” said BURA Senior Director Hope Young-Watkins. “The goal has been to create a hub that aligns with community needs, a place designed with and for those who live, move, and connect in this area.”

The project comes as the concept of transit-oriented development – which focuses on commercial activity and housing along public transit corridors – has taken on increased importance in the past decade throughout the country. The goal is to reduce the reliance on cars in favor of alternative transportation, while increasing density and vitality on the street to support growth, boost an urban population and enhance safety.

Locally, officials focused on the LaSalle property – including the building and the adjacent Park and Ride lot. It covers six parcels at 3000, 3010, 3018, 3030 and 3036 Main, plus 447 Beard Ave. Three are owned by the city and three by the NFTA. The city plans to retain ownership of 3036 Main, which has been parkland since 1991, while NFTA will still own the station and two other properties. But both will work with the developer to incorporate those parcels.

In April 2022, the city and NFTA issued a “request for qualifications” for developers, without specifying requirements or any type or number of housing units. Ten development teams submitted responses in June 2022.

That was followed by a formal request for proposals in May 2024 from the 10 groups, with more specific requirements based on public engagement with the community during the previous two years, including nine public forums, a 14-question survey and narrower community sessions focused on housing, transportation, infrastructure and green space.

That resulted in three final proposals that included plans for 337 to 465 new affordable, market-rate or senior apartments and a host of public and private amenities, at costs ranging from $122 million to $195 million. They were evaluated by a selection committee based on experience, financial capacity, development approach and alignment with community goals. Additional public comments were taken in January. The decision was made last month.

“LaSalle just had a very deliberate process with a lot of public engagement,” Marrero said. “It just moved slower based on how much we wanted to interact with the community and ensure that there were lots of voices before we made a decision.”

According to the NFTA, Albanese’s proposal met the goals set by the city and NFTA for an “equitable transit-oriented development” that would include the station but focus on multimodal transportation, while introducing mixed-income housing, a bike path, flexible parking for train customers, “vibrant streetscapes and public spaces,” and “an activated first floor interfacing with Main Street.”

“The Albanese Organization brings a proven track record of creating high-quality, community-focused developments,” said Nadine Marrero, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning, and vice chair of BURA.

However, it appears downsized in scope from Albanese’s original submission, which had featured a significantly taller main building at 11 stories. That plan called for 465 housing units, a walkable transit plaza around a new and improved train station, a bike hub and ground-floor retail and a sidewalk coffee shop or café along Main.

© 2025 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.).

Visit www.buffalonews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.