CapMetro begins preparations for new North Burnet/Uptown Station

Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) and Brandywine Realty Trust have begun site preparations for the new North Burnet/Uptown Station. Full construction will begin on the formerly named Broadmoor Station in November 2025.

When complete, the station is projected to become the second busiest along CapMetro’s Red Line. According to CapMetro, the project contributes to Project Connect’s vision to expand and enhance the Red Line, improving commuter rail access and reliability across the region. The new station will provide direct commuter rail access to one of the city's most transformative mixed-use developments.

“This marks a strong step forward in building a smarter, more connected future for Central Texas,” said CapMetro President and CEO Dottie Watkins. “The North Burnet/Uptown Station isn’t just about expanding transit, it’s about creating meaningful access to opportunity in one of our region’s fastest-growing corridors. This progress reflects the strength of our public-private partnership with Brandywine Realty Trust and underscores CapMetro’s leadership in shaping strategic collaborations that maximize public investment, serve as responsible stewards of public dollars and deliver long-term value to our community.”

The station is located within the 66-acre Uptown ATX development in the North Burnet corridor, just north of the existing Kramer Station. According to CapMetro, Uptown ATX has nearly 400 luxury apartments and 350,000 square feet of office space. The district is a walkable, high-amenity neighborhood where rail, bus, bike and pedestrian infrastructure are available.

Key features of the station include:

Two double-length platforms to accommodate high-capacity service.

Over a half mile of double track to support operational reliability.

Pedestrian and bike friendly pathways to support multimodal access.

Connections to local bus routes for integrated transit options.

200 shared parking spaces for customers.

Various safety and security enhancements, including lighting and surveillance.

“This station is more than just a transit stop—it’s a symbol of what’s possible when public agencies and private developers come together with a shared vision,” said Brandywine Realty Trust Vice President of Development Kyle McDonald. “Our partnership with CapMetro provides accessibility to people who want the best of both worlds in Austin, from downtown to Uptown.”