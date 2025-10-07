MBTA hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for North Wilmington Station

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 3 for the new North Wilmington Station on the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line. The agency says that although the station opened for passenger service on June 30, the ribbon-cutting ceremony served as the formal celebration for the completion of the project.

MBTA says it collaborated closely with town officials and first responders to relocate the platform farther down the rail line and install a walkway along Middlesex Avenue. According to the agency, the work allows trains to pick up and drop off passengers without blocking the crossing on Route 62 on Middlesex Avenue.

The new station features a fully accessible platform with ramps for level boarding, a canopy for shelter, a new entrance and parking area. MBTA says an improved communication system includes audible announcements and digital signs and enhanced security with updated cameras.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration has been making sustained investments to create an exceptional public transportation system by expanding passenger rail, improving bus frequency, supporting free fares on regional transit authorities and funding last mile connections,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Those investments are delivering real results. North Wilmington Station is now fully accessible, with level boarding platforms, ramps and ADA-compliant communication technology that remove barriers and opens the doors of public transit to everyone in our community.”

MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng adds the renovated station allows all riders access to public transit.

“Delivering improved service that is safe, reliable and accessible for all that with to use transit is imperative,” Eng said. “When we reopened North Wilmington Station in June, we fulfilled a commitment to the residents of Wilmington. Today we celebrated with the community knowing just how vital a fully accessible station with all the modern amenities and security features is to all of our riders. Thank you to the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their leadership, the delegation for their support and to our employees at the MBTA who take pride in their role improving quality of life for the residents of Wilmington.”

Keolis Vice President of Service Delivery Dave Walker echoed Eng’s sentiments, adding, “The new platform allows for an updated passenger experience, and most importantly, it is accessible to everyone. I’d like to thank all of our crews who worked quickly and safely to build the platform and make this project a success.”