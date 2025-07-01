MA: North Wilmington, Haverhill Commuter Rail stations reopen

A newly rebuilt Commuter Rail station opened on the Haverhill Line on Monday, according to the MBTA, who made the announcement just as rail service returns to downtown Haverhill after nearly a year of closure.

The new North Wilmington Station situated along Middlesex Avenue comes online after the previous facility was demolished this past spring, and according to the transportation agency, it will be fully accessible and “built with everyone in mind.”

“The opening of the new North Wilmington Station demonstrates our commitment to building a rider-focused accessible transit system that allows all who need to and wish to use mass transportation the opportunity to do so,” MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said in a statement.

The station’s opening will finally bring to an end the antiquated-seeming practice of Commuter Rail passengers debarking directly into the streets of Wilmington, according to State Rep. David Robertson.

“This stop will no longer resemble something out of an Old West frontier town discharging passengers in the main street, and instead be a station of the quality that community and commuters deserve,” he said.

The new station includes accessible level boarding platforms at both the inbound and outbound sides, a canopy covering for waiting passengers, station access along Middlesex Avenue that’s connected to the accessible parking lot, enhanced station communications equipment for service announcements, and “enhanced security systems, including camera technology,” according to the T.

“With modern amenities, accessibility, and enhanced safety features, this station will not only better serve the Wilmingtoncommunity, and all that wish to visit Wilmington, but all commuter rail riders on the Haverhill Line with improved and quicker boarding at the new station,” Eng said.

According to Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the new station represents the Healey-Driscoll administration’s ongoing commitment to making sure public transportation is available for anyone who wants it, regardless of mobility concerns.

“By installing accessible platforms at stations like North Wilmington, the MBTA is doing more than upgrading infrastructure — we’re sending a message: everyone deserves to ride with dignity, independence, and ease. Accessibility isn’t an add-on — it’s a fundamental right,” Tibbits-Nutt said.

The North Wilmington stop was the site of a tragic accident in early 2022, when a Commuter Rail train collided with and killed 68-year-old Wilmington resident Roberta Sausville as she was driving through a rail crossing. State Sen. Barry Finegold said that the station’s reopening represents a “significant milestone” for the community.

“Two and a half years after a tragedy at this location, Wilmington residents can now rely on a safe Commuter Rail experience. With traffic constantly getting worse, public transportation is essential for our economy and our quality of life here in the Merrimack Valley. We have a ways to go, but this is an important improvement,” he said.

The new North Wilmington Station is located at 370 Middlesex Ave., and was built in part using a $1 million grant from the federal government. The total estimated project cost, according to the MBTA’s five year capital improvement plan, was $2.7 million.

After about a year of forcing riders to cross the Merrimack River to the south of Haverhill for Commuter Rail service, the MBTA’s Commuter Rail operator has also announced that they have reopened the city’s downtown station as of Monday.

The Haverhill Station closed last summer as part of a project to see the South Elm Street bridge rebuilt. Since the closure, riders have had to find their way to the MBTA’s Bradford Station, which is situated about three-fifths of a mile away by foot.

The bridge project was completed last Wednesday, and “shuttle vans that were in service between Haverhill and Bradford Stationwhile crews replaced the South Elm Street Bridge will no longer be utilized,” Keolis said in a press release announcing the station’s return to service.

