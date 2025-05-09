MT: Mineral County transit hub adds new 12-passenger bus

Near Mineral Community Hospital along I-90, a new transit facility for the Mineral County Pioneer Council is under construction. The project is on county land leased by the Mineral County Commissioners, whose agreement enabled full federal funding.

Designed by Slate Architecture from Helena, construction by Reed Mountain Construction began last fall. Set for completion in late summer, the $1.2 million building will include four vehicle bays, two offices, an ADA-compliant restroom, a conference room available for community groups, and a mechanical/storage room, funded by CARES Act and Federal Transit Administration 5339 funds. The leased county land serves as the local match, allowing the facility to be fully federally funded.

Mineral County Pioneer Council, a nonprofit providing Mineral County's only public transportation, recently added a $133,000 2024 Ford 12-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift, capable of accommodating up to six wheelchairs or 12 passengers via "flip seats."

Funded by FTA 5311 Rural funding, it joins three minivans (2019 Dodge, 2020 Toyota, 2023 Toyota-Hybrid) in serving seniors, youth, disabled individuals, low-income individuals, the unemployed, and anyone in the general public for medical, essential and social trips.

Roy Martin, MCPC Fleet Manager/Driver, said, "This new bus is a perfect example of forward thinking. The vehicle is equipped with flip seats where they can flip-up so that six mobility devices can be transported at one time or flipped down so up to 12 passengers can ride at once, or a combination of those two. The wheelchair lift will be well used immediately but to have six seats that can be quickly converted into wheelchair lock-downs was a special order because the demographics of Mineral County show an aging population and wheelchair accessibility will become more of a necessity."

Mineral County Pioneer Council collaborates with Missoula Ravalli Transportation Management Association for Missoula trips and offers local rides, including free transport to Superior Senior Citizens Center's Wednesday dinners.

Susan Freeman, dispatch/driver, handles reservations at (406) 552-7003, requiring 24-hour notice for most trips. Short-notice local medical trips can be requested, subject to availability.

"Our primary objective is to make the service both affordable and reliable," Freeman said.

For low-income or emergency trips, Mineral County Pioneer Council offers two options: Medicaid reimbursement, where passengers follow a process for cost recovery, and Emergency Transportation Assistance Vouchers, available through agreements with partnered facilities to cover urgent travel needs. Freeman guides passengers on both processes. Monthly Missoula trips occur on specific days, with roundtrip fares ranging from $13 ( Alberton) to $26 (west county). Free rides are available for assistants of disabled passengers.

MCPC's volunteer board meets publicly on the 4th Thursday at 10am at the Superior Volunteer Fire Department's training room to discuss transportation needs. MCPC is currently looking for community members to volunteer. Visit mcpioneercouncil.com.

The Mineral County Pioneer Council Building 1/4 mile east of Mineral Community Hospital will be completed late summer or early fall and house the fleet of minivans and 12-passenger bus. MCPC is the only public transportation organization with rides to Missoula at least once a week.

