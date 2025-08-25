Joint investment of C$214,953 to help town of Tillsonburg install 12 bus shelters, signage and benches

The town of Tillsonburg, Ontario, will be installing 12 bus shelters, signage and benches thanks to a joint investment of C$214,953 (US$155,374) from the government of Canada and the town of Tillsonburg. The town says these enhancements will improve rider comfort by providing shelter from the weather while strengthening connections to the inter-community transit system and regional networks, including T:Go Transit.

“Our government is committed to improving public transit in communities across the country,” said Member of Parliament for London Center and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Peter Fragiskatos. “This investment will make transit in Tillsonburg more accessible, reliable and connected for residents.”

Tillsonburg Mayor Deb Gilvesy added, “The addition of bus shelters in our community greatly improves the rider experience. The shelters also provide a helpful visual reminder to citizens that public transit is available throughout the community, including convenient service to popular destinations like our downtown core and other employment zones.”

The federal government is investing C$153,436 (US$110,908) in the projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and the town of Tillsonburg is contributing C$61,517 (US$44,466).

“We appreciate the federal government’s support as we continue to invest in our public transit infrastructure and work to provide viable transportation alternatives,” said Tillsonburg Director of Operations Carlos Reyes.