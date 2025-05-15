Miami Beach installs prototypes of new bus shelters

A citywide bus shelter program kicked off in the city of Miami, Beach, Fla., on May 14, bringing modern and transit-friendly amenities to over 200 bus stops. The initiative delivers enhanced comfort, safety, accessibility and real-time information through a revenue-share agreement with OUTFRONT at no cost to the city.

The newly designed bus shelters, developed with input from the public and approved by the City Commission, Historic Preservation Board and Design Review Board, offer a fresh, unified look tailored to Miami Beach. The modular design accommodates a variety of sidewalk conditions with three shelter sizes:

Standard: 20 feet by 7 feet

Minimal: 10 feet by 7 feet

Narrow: 10 feet by 3 feet

Each shelter includes integrated lighting, either seating or leaning rails and digital signs that display real-time arrival estimates for buses and trolleys. Advertising panels will help fund long-term capital improvements, maintenance and operations. All shelters will meet full ADA compliance standards.

To evaluate the design’s functionality in real-world conditions, the city will install a prototype shelter before launching the citywide rollout. The prototype, which will be the minimal model, includes one seat, one leaning rail and one digital ETA sign. Various sizes will be deployed throughout the city based on available sidewalk space.

The first prototype was installed on May 14. This prototype will help evaluate the design’s performance in real-world conditions prior to citywide rollout, which is anticipated to begin later this year.