City of Clovis to expand its system to accommodate projected population growth

The city of Clovis, Calif., is working to establish new bus stops throughout the city as a part of a major update to the Clovis Transit system. In less than a year’s time, the city says its fixed-route system will have entirely new routes optimized for greater accessibility and efficiency for riders. The change comes after several years of surveys and research to design a new system that will meet the needs of residents both today and well into the future.

Clovis Transit has operated two main loops for over 25 years and in that time the city says its population has more than doubled, creating the need for updated, expanded routes. The new-and-improved Clovis Transit system will replace the old loop routes with streamlined, color-coded routes along major roadways in Clovis with new connections to help passengers reach their destinations with greater ease and speed. North and South routes will run along key streets such as Willow, Clovis, Sunnyside and Temperance avenues. East and west routes will cover Herndon, parts of Barstow, Fifth Street, Shaw and Ashlan.

The routes are also designed to connect with nearly all Clovis Unified high schools, Clovis Community College and Fresno State, ensuring students have access to reliable transportation. hTe colors of the routes have significance. The pink line, for example, connects to the hospital and cancer center and symbolizes breast cancer awareness. The new routes are expected to be in service by the end of 2025.

“This new system has been years in the making and we’re excited to introduce it to our community,” said City of Clovis General Services Director Amy Hance. “This redesign not only reflects our dedication to fostering a robust transportation system but also strengthens the fabric of our community by ensuring that mobility is in reach for all.”

For passengers located in the far north, northeast and east areas of Clovis, the city will also be introducing new microtransit pick-up and drop-off at three locations: Dry Creek Trailhead, the Harlan Ranch Community Recreation Center and Pasa Tiempo Park. These services will be available on demand to connect passengers to the main transit routes for greater access and convenience.

For passengers with disabilities, all Clovis Transit vehicles are ADA compliant and equipped with lifts or ramps to assist passengers. Round Up, a paratransit bus service, is also available for qualified residents with direct pick-up and drop-off service.