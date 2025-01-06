VRT launches new Simme-Seats pilot

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is introducing Simme-Seats, a low-profile and cost-effective seating option, throughout Treasure Valley, Idaho, in an effort to add more seating options for riders waiting for the bus.

“Traditional bus stop benches often require significant design, permitting and construction, which limits where we can place them,” said VRT CEO Elaine Clegg. “Simme-Seats provide a fast, cost-effective way to improve the rider experience at smaller stops while maintaining our focus on larger amenities at our busiest locations.”

Provided by Simme LLC, Simme-Seats are free-standing seats that can accommodate one to two people. According to VRT, the seats’ simple design allows them to be mounted on existing bus stop poles, which is more cost-effective, takes up less space and is more efficient to install than traditional bus stop benches, allowing the agency to put more of them in more places.

The agency notes Simme-Seats are durable and rated to hold up to 500 pounds per seat. According to VRT, due to their compact design and streamlined profile, Simme-Seats can fit on narrow sidewalks and still maintain ADA wheelchair clearance.

VRT has purchased 12 Simme Seats for its pilot program, with the first installed at bus stop AB430 at Idaho & 9th in downtown Boise, serving routes 7 Fairview, 8 Chinden and 40 Caldwell/Boise Express. Staff worked with VRT’s Regional Advisory Council (RAC) to identify ideal locations for this pilot project.

What’s next?

VRT will continue to work with the RAC to identify stops with consistent, moderate boardings that would benefit most from these new seating options. The remaining 11 Simme-Seats will be installed at stops throughout the Treasure Valley, and feedback will be gathered from riders and community members to evaluate the impact..

The project is the next phase of VRT’s Better Bus Initiative, which most recently included updated signs and better passenger information at all bus stops in the system.