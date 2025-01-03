CDOT, CTA make 100 bus stops accessible during 2024

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) completed accessibility upgrades at more than 100 bus stops citywide in 2024. CTA notes upgrades have been made to 200 bus stops since 2022, as part of a broader effort to enhance access and inclusivity for transit users. The agency says the upgrades provide safer and easier access for individuals using wheelchairs, strollers or other mobility devices, making transit more inclusive and convenient, particularly for older adults and people with disabilities.

“By making it easier and more accessible to reach transit and board a bus, we’re making public transportation a viable choice for more Chicagoans,” said CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney. “CDOT will continue working closely with CTA to expand these improvements, ensuring public transit remains a reliable option for everyone, regardless of their mobility needs.”

“Our bus network provides accessible transit to every corner of the city, and I am grateful to the city’s commitment to improving access to this network,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr.

CTA says the upgraded bus stops were selected through a data-driven process designed to maximize their impact. Key factors in determining these locations included:

The mobility and economic hardship index, a quantitative metric which identifies areas with heightened needs.

Frequency of ramp deployments at bus stops.

Locations near hospitals and with high ridership trends.

The agency notes infrastructure improvements vary based on the existing conditions at each bus stop. At locations with grass parkways, upgrades typically involve adding concrete pads adjacent to the curb to create accessible landings. Locations with uneven or narrow landings may require more significant work, including curb adjustments or other infrastructure improvements, to ensure accessibility. CTA says accessibility improvements are also incorporated into other CDOT projects, such as arterial resurfacing and streetscape improvements, ensuring accessibility is a key consideration in all infrastructure upgrades.

In addition to the upgrades, CDOT and CTA work together closely to improve every step of the transit experience – getting to the bus, waiting for and boarding the bus and riding the bus. According to CTA, the Better Streets for Buses plan serves as a guiding vision for these efforts, identifying ways to prioritize transit and enhance service across the city. Other highlights in 2024 include: