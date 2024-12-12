Tolar Manufacturing delivers 15 Sunset shelters to Virginia Tech and Blacksburg Transit

Tolar Manufacturing Company has completed a contract to design, manufacture and deliver 15 Sunset shelters for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) and Blacksburg Transit in Blacksburg, Va. The shelters are part of a multi-modal transit facility (transit center) improvement project that began construction in 2021 to provide a central transportation hub and alternative transportation facilities.

Tolar collaborated directly with project architects, Wendel, during the design phase in 2019 to recommend the Sunset shelter and provide input as the project developed. The new facility opened before the 2024 fall semester, providing Virginia Tech students and the surrounding North Academic District with shelters and improved amenities ahead of the winter months.

“With our new transit center being in the heart of Virginia Tech’s academic core, we needed a shelter design that was not only functional, but one that would provide architectural character to break up the sea of concrete while complementing the surrounding buildings. The Tolar Sunset line of shelters achieves this perfectly with an attractive shelter design to match the design aesthetics in this region of campus while still meeting the functional needs of the nearly 30,000 passengers who utilize this facility every day,” said Blacksburg Transit Director Brian Booth.

The Sunset shelters were delivered in lengths of 24, 48 and 72 feet. The shelters include roofs with a depth of eight feet and front overhangs, with white twin-wall polycarbonate roof panels for maximum coverage at high-volume stops and varied column heights for installation on sloped pads. The shelters also feature custom agency-specific mixed wall panels with perforated aluminum panels, logo dots and logo glass to allow for high visibility and security while aligning with Blacksburg Transit’s visual identity. Amenities include 120VAC electric lighting to ensure security, USB charging stations for rider convenience, durable aluminum Mesa benches and Mesa lean rails for rider comfort.

Tolar Manufacturing notes the shelters will service all Blacksburg Transit routes, which will help improve safety and convenience for riders and pedestrians, as well as efficiency of the Blacksburg Transit system. The transit center features two paved bus loops, which will be the central hub for all Blacksburg Transit buses on campus. According to Tolar, the loops are designed to be fully accessible, with ramps on all buses to allow for easy boarding.

“We are proud to partner with Blacksburg Transit to be part of such a significant improvement to Virginia Tech’s transit infrastructure,” said Tolar Manufacturing Business Development Manager Scott Williams. “These shelters will play a vital role in supporting Virginia Tech and Blacksburg Transit’s efforts to accommodate the thousands of students, faculty, and staff who rely on safe, efficient and comfortable transit options every day.”