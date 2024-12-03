Government of Canada to invest C$95,775 to build five new bus shelters for Eskasoni Transit Service

The government of Canada is investing C$95,775 (US$68,213) through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) to build five new bus shelters for the Eskasoni Transit Service, which aims to improve the quality of life for all residents of Eskasoni, Nova Scotia, through their accessible transportation service that connects community members with other communities in Cape Breton.

“The federal government is proud to support the Eskasoni Transit Service, a Mi’kmaq operated transit system that provides an atmosphere where users can feel comfortable and at home while on the road surrounded by Mi’kmaq language and culture. These new bus shelters will protect community members from the elements, improving the overall experience for those who rely on this essential service,” said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria Jaime Battiste.

“We’re thrilled to receive this funding for Eskasoni Transit Service, which allows us to add five bus shelters that will improve comfort and accessibility for our riders. These additions are a big step in our commitment to enhancing the transit experience for our riders and providing a more convenient, dependable service for our community,” said Eskasoni Transit Service Operations Manager Kennis Gould.

The RTSF supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up. According to the government of Canada, the RTSF’s capital projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles, including zero-emission vehicles.