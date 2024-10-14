Three new Bike-n-Ride shelters opened by Denver RTD in Broomfield County

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has launched three new Bike-n-Ride shelters at Denver RTD stations in Broomfield County, Colo. The occasion was marked with a ribbon cutting and shelter access demonstration at the US•36 Broomfield Station. Broomfield leadership joined Denver RTD representatives to celebrate the launch.

“The city and county of Broomfield is proud to support an integrated, multimodal transportation system that allows residents, employees and visitors of Broomfield the freedom of personal mobility and the choice of travel,” said Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta. “These Bike-n-Ride shelters are a key piece of infrastructure that provides a more secure location for transit riders to store their bicycles at no cost to the rider and expands the multimodal transportation network in Broomfield and across the region.”

The three new shelters, located at the US 36•Broomfield Station (eastbound side) and east and westbound US 36•Flatirons stations, expand a growing network of bike parking for transit customers in the northwest metro region. The region has 12 total shelters, eight of which are along the US 36 corridor. Denver RTD’s Bike-n-Ride program enables customers to connect to and from stations, integrating transit options with bike travel.

“These newest bike shelters will be well received by customers aiming to make connections as easily as possible,” Denver RTD Board Chair Erik Davidson said. “We know there is high demand for these shelters and that their presence incents people to use transit.”

Transit customers who would like to use the shelters can apply online to receive a card to access the bike shelters. Applicants will receive their access cards within two weeks of applying.

With additional shelters, public agencies aim to encourage transit use. Broomfield embraced the opportunity, sought federal grant funding from the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) and provided the required local match to build the three newest shelters. There are also four shelters outside the US 36 corridor – two in Boulder and two in Longmont. A full list can be found on the Commuting Solutions website.

The Bike-n-Ride Shelter program was launched to meet growing transit and bike ridership along US 36. In 2017, the US 36 bikeway was completed, providing a safe, direct path for cyclists traveling in the northwest metro region. Also in 2017, Denver RTD in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation and local communities, represented by mayors and commissioners along the US 36 corridor, brought the region’s first-ever bus rapid transit service, the Flatiron Flyer. The addition of Bike-n-Ride shelters at transit stations along this corridor facilitates improved travel continuity and expands options for transit customers.

“Bike-n-Ride shelters provide a great opportunity to help commuters complete their first or final mile,” said Denver RTD Commuting Solutions Executive Director Audrey DeBarros. “The shelters provide an enclosed space for locking bicycles, protected from Colorado weather. This allows people to have an additional transportation option for traveling to and from work, school or other activity centers within the corridor.”