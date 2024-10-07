Citilink and Turnstone partner to open new bus shelter at Turnstone Center

Citilink and Turnstone celebrated the opening of its fully accessible bus shelter located at the front entrance of Turnstone Center on North Clinton Street. The bus stop is now fully functional, with Citilink buses stopping every 30 minutes.

The shelter, funded by the AWS Foundation and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars, is designed to enhance accessibility for individuals and improve public transportation infrastructure in Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities.



The shelter incorporates a variety of innovative accessibility features, including:

Lean/perch bench for those who are unable to fully sit.

Room for multiple wheelchairs inside the shelter.

High-contrast vision banding for entries and the back wall, designed for individuals with low vision.

No ad panels, providing better visuals for individuals with anxiety or claustrophobia.

Bench outside the shelter for those who experience social anxiety.

Grab bars to support individuals who need assistance standing or sitting.



Additional accessibility features are scheduled to be added in the future:

Bus arrival alert system with speaker and transponder, expected to be available in mid-2025, once Citilink's new computer-aided dispatch system is implemented.

A push-button talk function, braille and elevated lettering is set to be installed in early 2025.

Signage with route maps, currently in the design phase.

“This new bus stop shelter is more than just an addition to our campus—it’s a vital resource that enhances accessibility for people with disabilities and reflects a broader commitment to inclusion,” said Turnstone CEO Mike Mushett. “We deeply appreciate the collaboration of Citilink, the AWS Foundation and the Fort Wayne City Council in making this possible, ensuring that accessible transportation remains a priority for everyone in our community.”

This project represents continued investment in enhancing the community's inclusivity, accessibility and sustainability. The addition of the new bus stop will enhance transportation for individuals with disabilities by providing safer access to the workplaces, services and activities in the surrounding area. Providing a clearly designated and accessible point for boarding and disembarking the Citilink vehicles will also improve safety for all riders.

"At Citilink, we're striving to be good partners in the community," said Citilink Marketing and Development Director Casey Claypool. "This project exemplifies a new way forward, where we all come to the table and find ways to meet needs and solve community challenges. Ensuring access to Turnstone every 30 minutes is a win for accessibility and an exciting step towards our vision."