MARTA installs 1,000 bus stop amenities throughout its service area.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has completed the installation of 1,000 new bus stop amenities throughout its service area during the past five years, ensuring 70 percent of customers now have a sheltered space in which to wait for their bus. The installations consist of bus shelters, standalone benches and other seating options and include trash cans and signs with service information at stops in the city of Atlanta, Ga., as well as Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton Counties.

“We are focused on improving the transit experience for our customers and that includes making the time spent waiting for the bus more comfortable,” said Collie Greenwood, General Manager and CEO of MARTA. “These bus stop amenities are an important investment in the communities we serve and the result of a commitment we made to our jurisdictional partners and customers five years ago.”

Throughout the past five years, MARTA has used ridership data, along with feedback from customers, community stakeholders and elected officials to determine the bus stops that required shelters and seating upgrades.

MARTA is beginning the process of procuring a vendor for the next phase of the project and considering other amenities to deliver at stops. The agency is looking to upgrade stops that may not meet the initial criteria for amenities with canopies, micro shelters and increased lighting. MARTA is also upgrading its bus stops with new signs that include route information and a QR code that links to bus schedules.

Additionally, the agency says it benefits from the Safe Routes to Transit Program that provides safe, accessible connections to existing MARTA service across the Atlanta region. The critical infrastructure improvements address pedestrian safety at high ridership bus stops, provide high visibility crosswalks, ADA ramps, curb extensions, medians and refuge islands and pedestrian beacons, among other improvements.