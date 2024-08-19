SCCTD to provide benches for transit riders for local rotary club.

The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) partnered up with the Belle Clair Rotary Club to improve transit experience in Belleville, Mo. The Belleville Rotary sponsored four new benches at the following locations in the community to provide amenities for MetroBus riders as they wait for their rides:

A Street adjacent to UMB Bank

28th St.

36th St.

Main and Lebanon Ave adjacent to the church

The Belleville Rotary provided the grant to purchase the benches, the city assisted in the installation of the concrete pads and the SCCTD staff installed the benches and will maintain them.

“Partnerships are critical to the success of transit in our communities. Examples like the investment on the part of the Belleville Rotary demonstrate how important collaboration is to ensuring the best transit service and amenities possible for our riders,” said Ken Sharkey, managing director, SCCTD.