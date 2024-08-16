Tolar Manufacturing delivers 24 new bus shelters to Port Huron, Mich.

Tolar Manufacturing Company has delivered 24 new Signature Sunset Bus Shelters to Port Huron, Mich. as part of an agreement with Blue Water Area Transit (BWAT). Delivery of the shelters began in July 2023. The shelters are part of an overall plan by BWAT to upgrade the rider experience to continue providing quality service for residents.

“Tolar Manufacturing has been a great partner as we update our tired passenger shelters to a more modern and safe design,” said Lisa Colins, procurement manager for Blue Water Area Transport. “We are extremely happy with the quality of the shelters and Tolar’s responsiveness to the minor issues that arise with any major project has been exemplary.”

The Signature Sunset shelters delivered to Port Huron feature a tempered glass front windscreen with ADA compliant entrances, tempered-glass rear and end walls for weather protection, 100W solar-powered dusk-to-dawn lighting for increased security and a six-foot Mesa bench for added comfort.

“Safety and security are common concerns for riders and agencies when thinking about how to improve the bus stop experience,” said Scott Williams, business development manager for Tolar Manufacturing. "These tempered-glass shelters offer agencies an opportunity to bring shade and comfort while providing more visibility for added security."