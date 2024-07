BC Transit has partnered with the city of Prince George, B.C., to upgrade 31 local bus shelters during the next month.

Starting July 8, 2024, existing shelters will have their glass panels removed before the entire shelter is removed. The new shelters will have a more modern design and will include new seating and lighting for passenger comfort and safety.

The first 10 shelters will be constructed starting July 8, with the final shelter expected to be completed by Aug. 2.