LANTA completes latest phase of bus shelter installation

Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has completed the latest phase of a long-range plan to add dozens of bus shelters throughout the Lehigh Valley. Approximately 40 new bus shelters have been added in LANTA’s service area since January 2022. The next phase of construction, currently underway, will add 11 more shelters by the end of 2024.

“The modernization of the local transit system has been a major part of our Moving LANTA Forward long-range plan,” said LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil. Shelters add much to the riders’ experience, most notably protection from inclement weather, but also seating, lighting and litter disposal.

“Our new shelters are solar powered and are fully accessible,” said Molly Wood, LANTA planner and land use specialist. “Locations are chosen based on need for replacement, high ridership and an established pedestrian network in place. We cannot install a new or replacement bus shelter without the location being fully accessible and connected to a sidewalk network. We appreciate LANTA’s partnerships with municipalities, public works, contractors, private property owners and developers to make the appropriate transit and pedestrian infrastructure happen.”