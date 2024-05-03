SamTrans Board approves Bus Stop Improvement Plan

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors has approved a $53 million package of near-term bus stop improvement recommendations.

The Bus Stop Improvement Plan (BSIP) recommendations come from a nearly two-year analysis of more than 1,800 bus stops throughout the SamTrans system. The plan outlines options and guidelines for adding amenities such as bus shelters, shade structures, benches and real-time information displays to more than 220 high priority stops during the next three to five years.

“This is a historic customer experience project for the agency,” said SamTrans General Manager and CEO April Chan. “The thoughts and opinions we’ve received from our riders have been front and center since the beginning of this project and having that input will ultimately lead to its success.”

SamTrans says bus stop improvements were clearly identified as a priority for riders during the agency's Reimagine outreach efforts. Building on this outreach, SamTrans conducted a bus stop survey in multiple languages, engaged regularly with staff from local jurisdictions and held one-on-one listening sessions and public presentations. The information gathered was then used to help inform the rest of the BSIP process.

Some of the near-term improvements recommended under BSIP include adding approximately:

75 bus bulbs/boarding islands

170 bus shelters

195 real-time information signs

SamTrans notes the next step outlined under the BSIP is to conduct site reviews to consider the feasibility of adding the recommended changes. Engineers will check each location for space restrictions, access to utilities and whether obstructions such as poles, trees or driveways exist. SamTrans will also work with the cities and local jurisdictions in its service area to identify the preferred path forward and implement the improvements.

Funding for the project would be provided by local funds, along with competitive state and federal grants.