WMATA to replace 33 bus shelters at four Metrorail stations

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has launched a series of new bus shelter installments at the Fort Totten, Brookland-CUA, Rhode Island Avenue and Addison Road Metrorail stations. The project will replace 33 bus shelters at the four Metrorail stations and will take about four months to complete.

The new shelters are part of WMATA’s Better Bus program to improve the Metrobus experience for all customers. The agency notes aging bus shelters throughout the WMATA system are beginning to show deteriorating conditions. Decades of wear-and-tear, unavailable replacement parts and instances of vandalism have made the shelters no longer repairable. Therefore, WMATA is investing in a new shelter design which will provide safe, durable and reliable bus shelters for customers while maintaining accessibility for all.

The new shelters are designed to meet all ADA requirements and built using materials that are durable and easier to repair and maintain. Each shelter provides customer amenities for comfort, safety and security, including translucent walls and LED lighting, monitors showing real-time information and benches. The bus shelter installation project is funded through a federal grant that will replace more than 200 shelters across the region.

WMATA has collaborated closely with contractors and vendors to expedite the installation process and identify design efficiencies. This collaboration has resulted in cost savings of more than 69 percent compared to previous designs and installations, without impacting customer convenience and features.

To minimize customer impacts, bus shelters will be installed in phases at each Metrorail station. Bus bays where the shelters are under construction will temporarily close and be relocated for approximately two weeks.