NY: Massena Town Board okays funding for library bus shelter

The Massena Town Board has agreed to provide funding for a solar-powered bus shelter at the Massena Public Library.

They approved committing $2,400 to cover the Highway Department’s labor, equipment and materials to install a concrete pad for the shelter. The funding also covers the transport of the shelter from the St. Lawrence County Highway Department and assembly of the shelter at the library.

The board also authorized Supervisor Raymond Lancto to sign a 10-year Equipment Record and Maintenance Plan for $16,200.

Matilda Larson from the St. Lawrence County Planning Office had previously detailed the proposal for the board. She said St. Lawrence County Public Transport wanted to install the solar-powered bus shelter at the library, but needed some financial assistance from the town.

She said library Director Krista Briggs had asked the county’s Planning Office to see if they would put in a funding application to help purchase the shelter. It was awarded with 80% federal funding, 10% state funding, and a 10% local match.

Larson said the assistance of a crew from the town’s Highway Department to transport and install the concrete pad and shelter could help cover the local match.

In addition to the labor and materials, she said the town would be asked to agree to a 10-year maintenance plan for the shelter.

She had already talked with Highway Superintendent Dylan Casselmen to develop a scope of work and cost estimate based on the size of the shelter, which would be approximately 5 feet to 12 feet.

“A concrete pad with a 6-inch perimeter around that would be installed,” Larson said. “If the town board were to agree on covering the costs for the concrete pad, that would be the labor and the materials, the delivery of the shelter to the site, and its assembly. Our office would put in a purchase order with a qualified vendor to deliver that by spring of next year. Its installation would defer on Dylan’s availability.”

Once in place, Larson said the shelter will be illuminated by solar power in the evenings.

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