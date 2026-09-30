MI: Waiting for the bus in Detroit? Hundreds of stops are getting an upgrade

Hundreds of Detroit bus stops are getting new shelters and benches as the city works to make waiting for public transportation more comfortable for riders.

The Detroit Department of Transportation is installing 210 new or upgraded bus shelters and 200 benches at high-ridership stops across the city through 2027, city officials announced Monday.

So far, 107 shelters and 76 benches have been installed, putting the project roughly halfway toward its goal.

“While buses are arriving in a timelier manner, it is a major priority to make this customer-focused investment at hundreds of bus stops across the city to help improve the experience of waiting for your bus to arrive,” Mayor Mary Sheffield said.

DDOT has more than 5,000 stops in and around Detroit.

The shelter expansion includes 110 advertising shelters being installed through a partnership with Brooklyn Outdoor. The city pays for the shelters, site design and concrete work, while Brooklyn Outdoor installs them, sells advertising and handles cleaning, repairs and maintenance.

Of those shelters, 107 have been installed and three remain.

Another 100 standard shelters are planned as part of a separate project. DDOT has received site approvals and expects to award a contract to purchase the shelters later this fall. Contracts for concrete work and installation are already in place.

The city is also adding 200 benches at stops that rank highly in DDOT’s evaluation process but do not have enough space for a full shelter.

Installation has been completed at 76 locations along city-owned roads. Another 124 benches are planned, including locations along state-owned roads that are expected to be completed within the next two months.

Benches at stops along Wayne County-owned roads in Detroit are expected in 2027. DDOT said the program could expand beyond the initial 200 locations if additional funding becomes available.

The shelters are being paid for through a combination of federal and state grants and city general fund dollars. The benches are funded entirely through Detroit’s general fund.

“With over 5,000 DDOT stops in and around the City, every additional shelter or bench makes a difference many Detroiters experience every day,” DDOT Executive Director Robert Cramer said.

Several new shelters have also been installed along East Jefferson as part of a pilot project involving 21 elevated bus boarding platforms.

The platforms are intended to make boarding safer and faster while reducing the amount of time buses spend pulling in and out of traffic.

The improvements are part of DDOT Reimagined, the transit agency’s long-term plan focused on safety, comfort, accessibility and faster service.

DDOT prioritizes shelter and bench locations based on factors including ridership, available sidewalk space and coordination with other city projects.

The agency’s long-term goal is for 75% of passenger boardings to take place at stops with shelters, as funding allows.

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