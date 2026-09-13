NY: Solar-powered bus shelter proposed for Massena Public Library

St. Lawrence County Public Transport wants to install a solar-powered bus shelter at the Massena Public Library, but they’ll need some assistance from the town of Massena.

Matilda Larson from the St. Lawrence County Planning Office detailed the proposal for town board members.

“I’m here today to see if the town of Massena would be willing to partner with St. Lawrence County Public Transit on the installation of a solar-powered bus shelter at the Massena Public Library,” Larson said. “It would essentially go in place of where a yellow bike rack is currently situated near one of the main entrances to the to the library.”

She said library Director Krista Briggs had asked the county’s Planning Office to see if they would put in a funding application to help purchase the shelter. It was awarded with 80% federal funding, 10% state funding, and a 10% local match.

She said they would need the assistance of a crew from the town’s Highway Department, which could help cover the local match.

“What is involved is working with your DPW crew on the installation of a concrete pad,” Larson said

She said she had already talked with Highway Superintendent Dylan Casselmen to develop a scope of work and cost estimate based on the size of the shelter, which would be approximately 5 feet to 12 feet.

“A concrete pad with a 6-inch perimeter around that would be installed,” Larson said. “If the town board were to agree on covering the costs for the concrete pad, that would be the labor and the materials, the delivery of the shelter to the site, and its assembly. Our office would put in a purchase order with a qualified vendor to deliver that by spring of next year. Its installation would defer on Dylan’s availability.”

In addition to the labor and materials, she said the town would be asked to agree to a 10-year maintenance plan for the shelter.

She said they have typically worked with Department of Public Works or highway crews as a “shoulder season project because its so small in scale.”

Once in place, Larson said the shelter would be illuminated by solar power in the evenings.

Deputy Supervisor Samuel D. Carbone Jr. said he had seen a shelter in Rochester that contained cell phones for individuals who don’t have any way of communicating.

“Is that something that’s down the road maybe?” he wondered.

“That hadn’t occurred to me,” Larson said. “There is a USB charging port available for people who want to charge their phones while waiting for the bus.”

The board made no decision on the request during their meeting.

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