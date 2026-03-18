Citizens for Modern Transit cuts ribbon on nine bus benches across St. Louis bi-state area

On March 13, Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) and AARP of St. Louis, together with St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD), Metro Transit and local government officials, cut the ribbon on nine bus benches across the bi-state area as part of the Story of a Bench Placemaking Program.

The SCCTD notes the six-foot red benches feature the slogan “Enjoy the Ride.” Each has a customized sponsor plaque and QR code inviting riders to share how the bench has impacted their transit experience. According to the agency, the feedback loop, along with narratives compiled at these MetroBus stops by program ambassadors, fosters ongoing engagement and helps measure the program’s impact in real time, telling the story of the bench.

“This program exemplifies how small, thoughtful interventions can yield profound impacts, making transit stops more than just pass-through points by becoming places of rest, connection and community,” said CMT CEO Kimberly Cella. “It has been among our most impactful programs, and we will be moving full steam ahead.”

To date, benches have been installed at the following locations:

MetroBus Stops #11223 and #11303 along North Illinois Street in Swansea.

MetroBus Stop #926 at 4402 Natural Bridge Road and MetroBus Stop #4134 at 1100 South Grand Avenue in the city of St. Louis.

MetroBus Stop #5609 at the southwest corner of South Lindbergh Boulevard and Baptist Church Road in St. Louis County.

MetroBus Stop #12961 at 505 South 8th Street near the Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center in East St. Louis.

MetroBus Stop #12985 at 1110 Camp Jackson Road near McDonald’s in Cahokia Heights.

SCCTD says the first installations sparked further investment, including new concrete pads and trash receptables funded by SCCTD, as well as a $30,000 investment by Swansea Mayor Jeff Parker and the village of Swansea to install shelters to cover the benches at both stops. SCCTD has also invested in a shelter for the stop in East St. Louis.

Partners are currently working with the city of Maplewood on three benches along Manchester Road on the Missouri side and with the city of Fairview Heights on one in Illinois.

CMT and AARP of St. Louis are also actively seeking additional partners— including businesses, organizations, municipalities, community groups and individuals—willing to support the installation of “The Story of a Bench” program benches at bus stops community-wide. SCCTD notes an investment of between $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the selected location, is needed per bus stop to cover the cost of each bench installation.