Tolar Manufacturing delivers new transit shelters, benches to Ark-Tex Council of Governments

Tolar Manufacturing Company has completed the delivery of new transit shelters and benches for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG), supporting public transportation infrastructure in Texarkana and Paris, Texas. The project was completed under a five-year contract awarded in September 2024 following a competitive procurement process. As part of the agreement, 16 shelters were delivered in April 2025, followed by 12 additional units in June 2025.

Tolar Manufacturing says ATCOG selected the Niagara Series non-advertising transit shelter, which feature all-aluminum construction, bronze-tinted twin-wall polycarbonate roof panels secured with gasketed pressure ribs and enclosed roof ends with tinted polycarbonate panels.

Each shelter includes internally telescoping adjustable shoes for surface mounting and leveling on a suitable concrete pad, with all metal components. Stainless steel anchors and complete installation hardware were included.

The shelters are complimented by Tolar’s loop arm benches, featuring two seats with black HDPE plastic slat seating surfaces. The benches are secured with stainless steel anchors.

“We’re proud to partner with the Ark-Tex Council of Governments to support their efforts to improve transit amenities across Northeast Texas,” said Tolar Manufacturing Business Development Manager Scott Williams. “A bus stop is often a rider’s first and last impression of a transit system. Whether serving Texarkana or Paris Transit riders, these shelters and benches are designed to deliver durability, comfort and a welcoming experience for riders.”