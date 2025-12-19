IN: New bus shelter art highlights art and culture in Gary

New art at bus stops across Gary highlights arts and culture across the Steel City.

The Gary Arts Council installed graphic art at Gary Public Transportation bus shelters from 6th Ave. and Broadway to 54th and Broadway. It was funded by a Bloomberg Love Your Block grant the city secured with additional support from the Legacy Foundation, Gary Arts Council President McKenya Dilworth Smith said.

The graphic art highlights different arts institutions such as the Gary International Film Festival, the Gary Historical & Cultural Society, the Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, the West Side Theatre Guild and the South Shore Dance Alliance.

"The arts are happening in Gary 365 days of the year," she said. "We're collaborating with the city of Gary on this public art to showcase the city's arts and culture and instill pride in the neighborhoods."

Each piece of bus shelter art has colors reflecting the different neighborhoods, such as green and blue downtown. The Midtown bus shelter art, for instance, is gold and black to reflect the colors of Roosevelt High School, while the shelter mural in the University Park or Uptown neighborhood is red and white to reflect the Indiana University Northwest campus.

"We wanted to really identify the neighborhoods and highlight the contributions the neighborhoods make," she said. "We want people to take pride in their neighborhoods."

The bus shelter graphics highlight artistic endeavors in Gary dating back to the 1960s, with some featuring historical black-and-white photographs.

"We wanted to highlight the historical value of arts and culture and what's happening today," Dilworth Smith said.

Bus riders, pedestrians and others can scan QR codes to learn more about each arts group that's highlighted.

"It is our hope they get curious, scan the QR code and click on the link for more information," she said. "We want to make the arts more visible in Gary and keep people up to date on plays, performances and exhibits."

The project also aims to help beautify the city by adding a splash of color to the urban landscape.

"It's beautiful, vibrant art that adds a breath of life into the atmosphere," she said. "We want people to take away that arts are all around them in the community."

