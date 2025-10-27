Tolar Manufacturing installs 115 Sunset bus shelters in Jacksonville

Tolar Manufacturing has installed 115 new Sunset bus shelters in Jacksonville, Fla., for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA). Tolar Manufacturing notes the shelters are equipped with amenities such as benches, trash receptacles and bike racks, as well as signage with real-time route information, safety improvements and public space improvements.

The shelters are part of the nearly $14 million Northwest Jacksonville Corridor Improvements Project, which will enhance the transit user experience in Northwest Jacksonville by improving amenities and focusing on safety and accessibility, providing connections to prominent destinations and embracing the identities of local communities. Tolar Manufacturing notes 14 of the shelters will feature custom art printed on perforated metal panels. The designs for those 14 shelters were developed by community members as part of JTA’s Northwest Corridor Public Art Initiative.

Tolar Manufacturing notes the Sunset bus shelters feature fully welded 10-foot and 15-foot radius roof designs, with five-foot wide driplines along a fully welded roof structure. The shelters also feature an 80W roof-mounted solar panels with integrated battery storage that power the RMS80F Solar Lighting System, providing under-roof security lighting with five-day minimum autonomous operation through an 8W LED light fixture.

“The Northwest Jacksonville Corridor Improvements Project highlights the commitment of JTA and Tolar to delivering solutions that not only improve the rider experience but also strengthen community identity and local economic impact by creating a sense of place,” said Tolar Manufacturing Business Development Manager Scott Williams.