PA: New bus shelter installation in Phoenixville improves transit environment

To strengthen Chester County's transit options and improve amenities for bus riders, Chester County Commissioners Josh Maxwell, Marian Moskowitz, and Eric Roe, together with the Chester County Planning Commission, partnered with SEPTA and other regional organizations to identify high-use bus stops most in need of shelters.

As a result of this initiative, a new bus shelter has been installed at the bus stop near the intersection of Church and Main streets in Phoenixville.

The stop — served by SEPTA Routes 99 and 139 — was identified as one of Chester County's busiest boarding locations lacking a shelter. Its upgrade aligns with the goal of Chester County's Landscapes3 Public Transportation Plan, which emphasizes improving rider experience and accessibility across the county.

Speaking on behalf of the County Commissioners, board Chairman Josh Maxwell said: "Public transportation is a lifeline for many of our residents, connecting them to jobs, healthcare, education, and other day-to-day needs. Something as simple as a bus shelter can make a big difference — providing comfort and safety for riders as they wait."

Phoenixville had already developed plans for streetscape enhancements in the area, and the addition of a bus shelter complemented those improvements. Chester County provided Phoenixville with a grant to purchase a shelter of its choosing, in return for the borough's commitment to installation and long-term maintenance.

Phoenixville Borough Manager E. Jean Krack said, "As a continuing revitalized and growing urban downtown, Phoenixville serves as a regional civic, economic and population center. With the grant funding from the county, we were given the opportunity to expand transit service options within the borough in the form of a bus stop hub and improved curbside amenities, resulting in an appealing bus shelter that includes sustainable solar lighting for nighttime riders while they wait for their bus."

This project directly supports Chester County's Public Transportation Plan by enhancing rider comfort through the new shelter and improving accessibility through Phoenixville's existing pedestrian infrastructure.

