VA: Vote this week for new Charlottesville bus designs

It’s your turn to weigh in on the bus designs you’d like to see rolling by to encourage people to think about the environmental benefits of taking public transportation.

Voting ends Sunday for the winning designs for the Sustainable Transit Art Contest, which will wrap Charlottesville Area Transit buses in original imagery by local artists highlighting the sustainability advantages of riding buses.

Voting began Monday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday at https://m.cmpgn.page/PWBGvF.

CAT and the Charlottesville Office of Sustainability will announce two winners on July 16. Each winner will receive a $750 prize, and each winning design will remain on a CAT bus for a minimum of two years.

