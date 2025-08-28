City of Honolulu to bring transit-oriented community to future Mokauea Skyline Station

The city of Honolulu is looking to redevelop two connected parcels of land it owns in Kalihi into a transit-oriented community that prioritizes affordable housing. The city and county of Honolulu Department of Housing and Land Management (DHLM) published a request for proposals (RFP) seeking a development partner to kick off the project.

“This marks our seventh city-owned property we’ve brought to market though a [RFQ] in 2025,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Our housing team is building an incredible development pipeline, and this opportunity reflects our commitment to doing transit-oriented development the right way: housing our people near jobs, transit and services. I’m very proud of the [DHLM’S] exceptional work, and I look forward to seeing this project move forward with the urgency, purpose and vision our communities deserve.”

The 2.5-acre site, located across the street from the future Mokauea (Kalihi) Sky Station, includes an old building at 1930 Dillingham Boulevard and the connected parcel at 1907 Eluwene Street. The city notes it’s ideal for redevelopment with access to transit, schools, shopping and more.

“This is an opportunity to bring meaningful investment to a community that has long supported our island’s workforce,” said DHLM Director-designate Kevin Auger. “This RFQ is about honoring that legacy—by creating quality, affordable housing for local families while respecting the neighborhood’s rich history and identity. With community workshops now underway to shape the design of the nearby Mokauea Station, the timing for this solicitation is ideal. These efforts are moving forward in tandem, ensuring the housing and transit investments complement each other and deliver the greatest benefit to the community.”

Under the RFP, the city explains the selected developer will engage with the community throughout the planning and development process, including hosting and participating in neighborhood meetings, City Council meetings and community-based organizations.

The city plans to create a development schedule with the selected developer. Additional timeline details will follow after the selection.

The city is hosting a virtual pre-proposal meeting on Friday, Sept. 5. Those interested in responding to the RFP are encouraged to attend to understand more about the project’s scope. Final submissions must be received by 1:00 PM HST on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.