Alexander Dennis opens first U.S. manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, delivers first two double-decker buses to RTC of Southern Nevada

Alexander Dennis has opened its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Las Vegas. The company has also delivered the first two of 10 new Enviro500 double-decker buses to the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada.

The company says the opening of the new manufacturing facility will lead the development and production of double-decker buses for the North American market and support Southern Nevada’s transportation and manufacturing industry. The company notes it is the only facility making double-decker buses in the U.S.

Alexander Dennis notes the buses are Buy America compliant, which means more than 70 percent of the materials and components are sourced from U.S. based suppliers. The company says double decker production is currently one bus per week, which is expected to ramp up to 1.5 buses per week through 2026, allowing the company to manufacture 75 vehicles per year.

The new buses have capacity for 100 passengers. According to the company, 51 seats on the upper deck are easily accessed via two staircases while the lower deck offers 15 more fixed seats, seven tip-up seats and spaces for two wheelchair users. The 10 new double-deckers join 40 already in the RTC of Southern Nevada’s fleet that were manufactured in 2020 at Alexander Dennis’ former manufacturing facility. Another 10 Enviro500 are now on order for delivery next year and will again be built locally in Southern Nevada.

The new buses will boost RTC of Southern Nevada’s transit fleet on its Deuce on The Strip route. RTC of Southern Nevada adds it was the first U.S. transit agency to introduce double-decker buses in 2005.

“The grand opening of the Alexander Dennis manufacturing facility is a proud moment for Southern Nevada and a testament to the power of strategic partnerships,” said RTC of Southern Nevada CEO MJ Maynard-Carey. “As the only site in the country building double-decker buses, this facility not only supports the RTC’s mission to provide safe, efficient and innovative transit solutions, but it also brings quality jobs and economic investment to our region. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone and the continued collaboration that helps keep Southern Nevada moving forward.”

Alexander Dennis President and Managing Director Paul Davies added, “The opening of our new manufacturing facility secures the future of double-deck bus manufacturing in North America as we build on the Enviro500’s success and respond to growing interest in this high-capacity transit solution. Alexander Dennis introduced the first double-deck buses to North America in 2000 and over 1,300 have been sold to transit agencies and tour operators since then.

“Today also marks the continuation and expansion of our great partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The RTC was the first U.S. transit agency to introduce double-deck buses in 2005. With our new manufacturing facility here in Las Vegas, we’re now giving back to the local economy and creating value in Southern Nevada. We’re very grateful for the support we have received, including the help of Big Rig Manufacturing in setting up this facility and its initial operations,” Davies concluded.