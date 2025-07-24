NJ Transit issues RFQ for final design, construction and commissioning of Northern Rail MOW Facility

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for special prequalification for the final design, construction and commissioning of the Northern Rail Maintenance-of-Way (MOW) Facility.

Located in Clifton, N.J., the new facility will replace the aging and flood-prone Wood-Ridge location, creating a more resilient and modernized base of operations to support NJ Transit’s growing maintenance and repair needs.

“This facility will provide more efficient maintenance and more dependable service by ensuring our track repair equipment remains in a state of good repair,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “With this RFQ, we’re advancing a project that directly supports the long-term reliability and safety of our rail network.”

NJ Transit says the new location in Clifton will enhance its ability to maintain the right-of-way and railroad infrastructure by providing modernized space for servicing and repairing vehicles. The design will enhance the current functions performed at the existing facility, accommodate increased maintenance demands and incorporate updated features that meet current codes and operational needs.

The project includes:

Demolition and environmental abatement of an existing building and substructures at 99 Kuller Road.

Construction of three new buildings across two NJ Transit-owned sites.

Site grading, new access roads and dedicated parking areas.

Coordination of site utilities and integration of maintenance equipment.

NJ Transit notes the special prequalification process will evaluate design-build teams based on their technical qualifications, relevant experience and project approach. Following the evaluation, the agency anticipates shortlisting the most qualified firms to move forward to the next phase, a formal Request for Proposal.