WMATA celebrates completion of new Bladensburg Bus Garage

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) celebrated the completion of its new, modern bus facility which supports bus service out of Bladensburg Bus Garage. WMATA notes the multi-phase project consolidates three outdated buildings into one, state-of the-art, sustainable operations and maintenance hub.

The garage boasts 31 maintenance bays, a body shop and paint booth, an employee wellness center, dispatch and operating support offices, a new compressed natural gas fuel yard and four bus fueling lanes, as well as enhanced security, lighting and landscaping around the facility’s perimeter.

WMATA says the new bus facility will allow riders to experience a more reliable bus service, as nearly 500 employees will gain a safer and more modern workplace. The authority says it will also experience improved operational efficiency once operations out of the new facility begin on July 20.

The facility is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification with features like solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system for bus washing.

“Our original Bladensburg facility was built in 1962 and no longer reflected [WMATA’s] modern transit system,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “We are so proud to transform one of [WMATA’s] oldest assets, which services bus routes in the district and parts of Maryland, into one of our most advanced facilities.”

WMATA notes construction of a new multi-level parking structure that will hold 292 buses and include parking spots for employees begins soon. New, separate entrances for buses and staff, which will help traffic flow through the area, will also be part of the next phase of construction.

“The new Bladensburg Bus Garage stands as a symbol of progress, sustainability and [WMATA’s] unwavering commitment to service,” said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. “It’s an honor to represent the WMATA Board at today’s ribbon-cutting for a facility that reflects our promise to employees and customers alike—[WMATA] is investing boldly in the future.”