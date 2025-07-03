Maryland to advance redevelopment of State Center complex in Baltimore City through TOD project

The state of Maryland will advance the redevelopment of the State Center complex in Baltimore City through a transit-oriented concept to include new housing, retail and green space.

“For this to be Maryland’s decade, it has to be Baltimore’s time,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. “We are moving in partnership with the community to create more transit-oriented development (TOD) because you cannot have economic mobility in Baltimore without physical mobility. This next chapter for State Center will expand our mission to create jobs, build housing that’s affordable and create new pathways to work, wages and wealth in all corners of the state.”

The 28-acre State Center site is strategically located between two major transit stations—the State Center Metro Subway station and the Cultural Center Light Rail station and is close to Baltimore Penn Station, making the site an ideal location for TOD. The concept will build upon the State Center Vision and Market Study, a community-driven framework adopted by Baltimore City’s Planning Commission, which outlines the future of the site.

“This project represents far more than just the redevelopment of old office buildings — it’s a long-overdue investment in the future of this community,” said Baltimore City Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “For years, residents have waited to see meaningful progress here, and this redevelopment will deliver critical opportunities for housing, workforce development, transit access and neighborhood revitalization. I’m incredibly grateful to Gov. Moore and our state partners for their leadership in making this project possible. The city of Baltimore is fully committed to doing everything we can to bring this vision to life and ensure the community benefits for generations to come.”

To ensure alignment with Baltimore City’s broader planning efforts, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) notes the strategy will be coordinated closely with the City-State Workgroup, a collaborative body that includes leaders from state and city departments and authorities. The potential McCulloh Homes redevelopment will be a key part of this broader effort, with both projects working together to create a more cohesive, mixed-use and sustainable community.

A new interagency agreement between the Maryland Department of General Services, MDOT and the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) has formally issued a request for proposals to retain a consultant team to evaluate the most effective strategy for bringing the State Center site to market and securing a development partner to be obtained in a future solicitation. The deadline to submit proposals is Aug. 7, 2025.

“This partnership marks a turning point for State Center and for Baltimore,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “By working hand-in-hand with MDOT, MEDCO and other stakeholders, we’re transforming a long-stalled site into a vibrant, inclusive, transit-connected community. This is exactly the kind of bold, strategic investment Gov. Moore has called for — one that revitalizes neighborhoods, drives economic growth and builds a better, more equitable future for all Marylanders.”

MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld added, “Conveniently located between two transit stations, the State Center Complex is a prime site for transit-oriented development to create a vibrant, dense, walkable community that helps connect Baltimoreans to jobs, affordable housing and opportunities. With Gov. Moore’s leadership, the department is proud to partner with Secretary Chaudhry and his team at the Maryland Department of General Services and MEDCO to usher the State Center redevelopment project and align the new development with Maryland’s current goals.”

MDOT notes the Department of General Services is in the process of relocating Maryland agencies from the complex and expects the move to be complete by the end of 2027. The selected consultant to lead the project is expected to be announced later this fall.