Alstom opens Plant 4 manufacturing facility in Hornell

Alstom has opened its Plant 4 manufacturing facility in Hornell, N.Y. Alstom notes the plant is one of the few advanced manufacturing facilities in the U.S. that is capable of producing stainless steel car body shells for passenger rail vehicles. The 135,000 square feet facility also provides additional capacity and manufacturing capabilities to support other Alstom projects.

Alstom says it previously manufactured this type of car body shell for U.S. projects at its facility in Brazil. The high-tech facility is set to begin production on 200 multilevel commuter rail cars for Chicago’s Metra system. The company invested $75 million and worked with 40 contractors to build and outfit its Plant 4 facility.

According to Alstom, the project was supported by grant, job credit and tax credit programs from federal, state and local agencies, including the New York Empire State Development, the U.S. Economic Development Administration, city of Hornell Industrial Development Agency, the U.S. Department of Treasury CDFI Fund, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, New York State Electric & Gas and the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration.

"Alstom’s $75 million expansion is proof that manufacturing is back in the Southern Tier," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. "We are reshoring good, union jobs and rebuilding Upstate, making New York the place where things get made and made well. I am committed to rebuilding New York’s manufacturing base, creating opportunity in every part of the state and ensuring the future is made right here at home.”

Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé added, “When we invest in American manufacturing, we create good jobs that have a ripple effect across the entire region. We’re not just building trains — we are creating opportunities in Hornell and across the country. Plant 4 upholds our long-standing commitment to making trains in America, and it expands our ability to deliver cutting-edge rail solutions for our customers. We thank Gov. Hochul and all our state, local and federal partners for their support.”

Alstom notes the car body manufacturing process involves welding together primary parts to create assemblies as long as 80 feet. At Plant 4, automated welding robots will be used to make sure thousands of welds are precise within 6.2 miles.

“Alstom’s ongoing commitment to expanding its operations and advancing rail technology will keep Hornell and the entire region on track for continued economic growth,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “Advanced manufacturing is a critical Upstate industry, and we are grateful to Alstom for its dedication in reshoring the company’s car body shell production to the United States and for creating solid job opportunities right here in the Southern Tier.”