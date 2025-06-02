SporTran opens new multi-modal transit hub in Shreveport

SporTran has officially opened the doors to its new multi-modal mobility hub, SporTran City. The opening was marked with a celebration on May 28 that included a ribbon cutting ceremony, community tours and a reception attended by local leaders, residents, riders and transit supporters.

Located inside the historic former Sun Furniture building at the corner of Murphy and Texas streets, SporTran City serves as a vibrant community-driven resource center, blending innovation, accessibility, safety and a commitment to employee training and advancement under one roof.

“Today we don’t just open a building, we open possibilities,” said SporTran CEO Dinero Washington. “SporTran City is where movement meets innovation, where safety meets service and where Shreveport’s fuiture moves forward together.”

The agency says SporTran City delivers transit innovation across every floor. On the first level, transit riders and travelers will find a modern airport-style food court featuring a mix of local vendors, offering both grab-and-go and comfortable sit-down dining in a bright, welcoming space. On the second level, operators train on an in-house driving simulator while the state-of-the-art operations control center monitors live routes, rail crossings, traffic and weather to ensure responsive real-time service.

Designed with growth in mind, SporTran says the second floor also houses a spacious training room designated for employee development, company-wide meetings and continuing education. The facility also includes additional office spaces and an employee fitness center.

SporTran City is one step to investing in the area's transit network. Other major upcoming projects include: