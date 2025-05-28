WMATA selects developer for mixed-use development at North Bethesda

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) selected Hines to serve as the developer for the 13.9-acre North Bethesda joint development site adjacent to WMATA's North Bethesda rail station. The award follows a thorough evaluation process that started after team qualifications were submitted in October 2024.

WMATA says this selection brings Montgomery County, Md., one step closer to a new life sciences development and resulting economic opportunities, with the rail station serving as the gateway.

Last summer, WMATA and Montgomery County officials signed a memorandum of understanding that affirmed infrastructure funding and economic development incentives for North Bethesda, including over $36.6 million for on-site infrastructure, a new north entrance to the rail station and a commitment from the University of Maryland to establish the Institute of Health Computing as an anchor for the development.

“Together, we are transforming North Bethesda into a hub for innovation, opportunity and growth. Our administration is confident that this redevelopment project will ensure that the Red Line won’t just help commuters get from North Bethesda to where they want to go, but it will help bring people from all over the capital region to this community,” said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

WMATA notes it is working tirelessly to create transit-oriented communities with more housing and economic opportunities near its stations to grow ridership.

“I couldn’t be more excited about what this development is going to mean for the region and [WMATA],” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “North Bethesda will be a model for life-sciences-anchored transit-oriented development around the world, creating new transit users and connecting people to economic opportunities. This development project wouldn’t be possible without the outstanding support of our local and federal partners, and we appreciate their partnership.”

Six development teams responded to WMATA’s request for qualifications (RFQ). The agency says Hines was competitively selected based on the firm's proven capacity to execute complex projects, including significant experience with and commitment to life sciences integrated with mixed-use development. The future development is envisioned to include delivery of a new rail entrance on the north side of the station, a signature building along Rockville Pike, the future home of the University of Maryland’s Institute for Health Computing and incubator space, as well as a mix of life science, residential and retail uses.

Staff will commence negotiations on the joint development agreement in anticipation of bringing recommendations to WMATA's Board of Directors later this year for approval to execute the agreement. The development plan and timeline will be refined and advanced as part of this process.

“We are excited to participate in the conception of this vibrant mixed-use, transit-oriented campus that will create a platform for the next generation of innovation in the life science space, in addition to developing the new Metro station entrance,” said Andrew McGeorge, senior managing director, Hines. “We look forward to bringing our extensive placemaking experience to the North Bethesda community and working with [WMATA], Montgomery County and the state of Maryland on this project.”

Since issuing its 10-year Strategic Plan for Joint Development in April 2022, WMATA and its joint development partners have delivered six developments throughout the region, totaling approximately 1,500 units (800 affordable) and 325,000 square feet of office space. By the end of 2025, an additional five developments will be under construction, totaling 1,300 residential units and 422,000 square feet of office space. Leveraging WMATA's real estate holdings helps to foster regional partnerships to generate revenue, build ridership, connect people to more jobs and create new tax revenues for local and state partners, according to the agency.