Sound Transit Board approves contract to construct Bus Base North

The Sound Transit Board of Directors has approved a contract with PCL Construction Services, Inc. to build Bus Base North, a major development in Sound Transit’s Stride Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

“Today’s board action will move us one step closer to fast and frequent transit for riders on heavily congested corridors as we continue to expand multiple transit options across the Central Puget Sound,” said Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers. “Board members and the residents that they represent understand that advancing construction on Bus Base North is a key milestone for Stride and ST3.”

The 365,125-square-foot facility will be constructed in the Canyon Park subarea of Bothell near the intersection of SR 527 and I-405. It will accommodate up to 120 double-decker and articulated buses for Stride and ST Express services, providing storage, charging and maintenance, as well as administrative and operations support for Stride BRT service.

The fixed price contract approves $228.3 million for construction, with a 20 percent contingency of $45.6 million for a total authorized contract not to exceed $274 million. The scope of construction will include three buildings:

A two-story operations and administration center.

A two-story parking and serving center with parking for 255 employees, visitors and non-revenue vehicles on the upper deck and room for up to 120 buses on the lower deck.

A two-story structure containing areas for maintenance and parts storage.

The contract will also include construction of a vehicle ramp and bridge to parking, installation of stormwater retention facilities, landscaping, fencing, lighting and a guard house.

“The approval of the Bus Base North contract is an important step forward for Stride,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “Bus Base North will be the heart of 45 miles of electric bus rapid transit that will provide a green alternative for riders and transform travel across the region.”

Sound Transit says its Stride BRT will be a fast, frequent and reliable bus service connecting communities north, east and south of Lake Washington. The Stride program will feature three bus lines: S1, S2 and S3. Stride buses will also connect to Link light rail, providing new ways to get to destinations across the region.

The agency notes the Stride bus fleet will include Sound Transit's first battery-electric buses. Stride will use double-decker buses for the S1 and S2 lines and 60-foot articulated buses for the S3 Line. The different vehicles will help meet the specific needs of each route. Stride will provide 17-plus hours of service per day, seven days a week. During operation, buses will be able to recharge their batteries at layover stations at the end of each route before returning to service.