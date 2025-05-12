Amtrak begins construction at King Street Yard in Seattle 

Major construction activities are underway at Amtrak’s King Street Yard in Seattle, where crews recently began building the foundation for a new nearly 100,000 square foot maintenance facility that will help improve Amtrak service and support the introduction of new trains in the Pacific Northwest.

“The Pacific Northwest is a key priority for Amtrak, with the popular Amtrak Cascades line between Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, B.C., and points in between, as well as our long distance Coast Starlight and Empire Builder trains connecting the region,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “This critical investment will help us meet growing customer demand for a new era of rail, with brand new trains that will upgrade safety, reliability and comfort.”

The upgraded King Street Yard will enable modern, more efficient maintenance practices and support the introduction of new Amtrak Airo trains set to enter service first on the Amtrak Cascades route in 2026, along with maintenance for trains on the long distance routes that operate out of this yard. When the project is completed in 2027, the modernized rail yard will feature a new two-bay maintenance and inspection facility and a new service and cleaning bay.

Immediately after awarding the construction contract last summer, Amtrak and its contractor began early pre-construction activities such as relocating buildings and train car equipment before grading the property to prepare for extensive pile driving necessary to provide proper building stabilization. By the end of 2025, Amtrak will conclude pile driving and mass excavation at the site before beginning to erect the pre-engineered metal building in early 2026.

Amtrak says similar investments are already under construction or soon to be underway at six Amtrak rail yards around the country. Construction is underway in Seattle and Philadelphia; contracts were recently awarded for Boston and Washington, D.C.; procurement is underway for improvements in New York City; and planning is progressing for Rensselaer, N.Y. Amtrak notes the upgrades are necessary to support the new Amtrak Airo trains coming to more than a dozen routes over the coming years.

Each Amtrak Airo train will be operated as a single trainset, rather than individual railcars, and the new rail yard facilities will help create a consistent maintenance system that improves efficiencies and reduces turnaround times during repairs or inspections.