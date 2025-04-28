Rochester RTS cuts ribbon on new transit center in Seneca County

Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the RTS team and special guests to celebrate the completion of construction of its new facility in Seneca County, N.Y.

“This is an exciting day for RTS and the team in Seneca County,” said Rochester RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “This new facility will give our team the support they need to continue providing safe, reliable, convenient and sustainable transportation to the people of Seneca County. It will allow for the indoor cleaning and storage of our vehicles, which will provide an improved experience for our customers, especially during the cold winter months. On behalf of the entire team at RTS, I thank our congressional delegation, Gov. [Kathy] Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, our New York State Legislators, the board of supervisors and entire team from Seneca County, the RGRTA Board of Commissioners, business partners, our construction team and the RTS Seneca, Engineering and Technology Innovation teams for making this project possible.”

The new RTS Seneca Transportation Center by the numbers

Took 22 months to build

Cost $7.5 million

Is more than 14,000 square feet in size

The center includes: